Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh strongly condemned the attack on civilians by alleged Kuki militants on May 27.

CM Biren Singh made strong reaction over the fresh violence that broke out and called the Kuki militants as terrorists who are constantly attacking civilians even after the authority concerned made appeal for peace.

The chief minister made the comments during a press conference held at the secretariat on May 28. He further stated that as many as 33 Kuki militants have been killed during the attack.

Meanwhile, a massive operation using helicopter surveillance has been launched to locate the Kuki militants involved in the gun attack last night.

For the unversed, heavy gun fight ensued between alleged Kuki militants and security forces after few Kuki militants were reported to have torched houses in several parts of the violence hit state.

Several civilians have been reported injured with two deaths, as per official sources.

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