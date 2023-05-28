Days ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to violence hit Manipur, fresh violence erupted in several parts of the state after alleged Kuki militants carrying sophisticated weapons set fire to many houses in Serou and Sugunu area.



As per reports, encounter between state forces and Kuki militants is still underway with three civilians reported injured in Serou area.

Reports of houses being burnt at the foot hills near Sekmai ( Around 10-KM North to Imphal) area have also been reported.

Meanwhile, an angry mob stormed into BJP MLA K Raghumani’s house.

Reportedly, Meitei houses in Serou, Sugnu, Tangjeng, Terakhongsangbi, Sekmai were allegedly set ablaze by Kuki militants last night.

The ensuing gunfire led to the death of 3 Manipur commandos while engaging in a gunfight with Kuki militants in Serou.

Casualties and deaths have also been reported at other villages near foothills.



Also read : Manipur: Curfew hours curtailed in West and East Imphal districts amid tense situation in state