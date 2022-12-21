Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, in association with Bharti Hexacom, launched the 5G Network in the state here on December 21.

With this step, Manipur becomes the 1st state in North East Telecom Circles to launch a 5G Network.

Addressing the function, Biren Singh said that Airtel has installed around 40 numbers of small cells (5G network) covering some locations in Imphal West and Imphal East district of Manipur.

These 40 numbers of small cells are currently radiating 5G successfully.

''Besides this, another 40 small cells (5G network) has been tested successfully and the average download speed is approximately 250-280 MBPS which is the targeted average speed of Fifth Generation (5G) Network,'' he added.

He also informed that Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi had launched the 5G services in India on October 1st, 2022 with an objective to transform various sectors such as Agriculture, Health, Industry, disaster management, Transport, Logistics, etc.

He also said that using telecom infrastructures extensively for better governance is an integral part of the state's development strategy.

''This service will provide the manufacturers and telecom operators to build smart factories and take advantage of technologies such as automation and artificial intelligence,'' he stated.

Biren also pointed out that the launching of 5G will improve the lives of the common man raising the living standards of the people of Manipur, and would also generate employment opportunities in Manipur and enhance revenue in the state.

The Chief Minister also requested Airtel to cover the 5G network in the border and remotest area of the state.

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