Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has asked the state government to conduct recruitment examinations for grade C and D posts of the state government only after Manipur State Staff Selection Commission is functional.

''Manipur Staff Selection Commission Act 2022 was passed on August 9, 2022, with the objective to recruit grade C and D posts in a free and fair manner. The state government had issued gazette notification of the act on August 16, 2022,'' Spokesperson of MPCC, Rabi Khan said while speaking to media at Congress Bhawan.

Even the department of Personnel and Training had issued a notification on August 31 for implementation of the said act from September 1, 2022.

''Again, this department had issued the notification on September 20 to take the recruitment of the said post under Manipur State Selection Commission Rules 2022. But unfortunately, many recruitment processes have taken up by the department itself,'' he condemned.

He also informed that the director of the Fire service department had issued a notification for the recruitment of 121 posts on December 8, 2022; the department of Education (S) had issued a notification for the recruitment of 1000 primary teachers on October 17, 2022; DGP Manipur had issued notification for the recruitment of 136 number of follower male on October 17, 2022, and Department of Education (S) issued notification for the recruitment of 449 numbers of Hindi Primary Teacher. Such recruitment notification made the act meaningless.

He further appealed not to take up any recruitment process until the commission is formed properly.

The state government should take up the initiative for the appointment of chairperson and members of the commission at the earliest, he added.

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