Manipur Chief Minister on June 12 appealed to people to focus on the restoration of peace and harmony and assured them the government will save the state and society from illegal migrants.

''The series of untoward incidents that happened after May 3 be begone and bygone. And let people of the state shall start focussing on the restoration of peace and harmony to address the problem under the rule of law,'' he said while addressing the media.

He also said that an enquiry committee to investigate of the present crisis was already formed and in due course of time, all the truth will surely reveal.

''People should control their emotions and extend their support in rebuilding peace,'' he added.

The Manipur Chief Minister also informed that the state cabinet had decided to construct as many as 4000 prefabricated houses for those who are not in a position to return back in their original land.

''The state government will also provide assistance for those who are willing to renovate the house which is partially burnt down or vandalised during the unfortunate incident,'' he added.

He said that the government has started an initiative for re-issuing all necessary documents such as AADHAR, NFSA, Health cards, Bank accounts, driving licences etc for affected victims lost during the crisis.

Besides this, Chief Minister also highlighted a slew of steps to be taken up in the State as part of the efforts to bring peace and normalcy in the state, adding, ''The government is not silent and has been working towards bringing normalcy in the state''.

As per the Biren Singh, Ministers, MLAs and officials are working towards the evacuation of affected persons, setting up relief camps, providing security, etc.

''It is an unprecedented instance when a Union Home Minister has stayed in a state for three days and also a Union Minister of State has stayed for more than 16 days monitoring and taking stock of the situation in the state,'' he said.

He further continued that under the supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the centre has already sanctioned a Rs 100 crore (approx.) package for necessary immediate relief along with 30,000 MT rice for distribution to the affected people.

''The government is also trying to provide all essential items to the people,'' he added.

The Chief Minister also said that a ‘No work, no pay system will be enforced for the government officials, and stressed that those unable to physically attend office may do so through the e-office and appealed to all against being driven by emotion and acting in violent manners.

''Let’s leave violence and allow the rule of law to prevail,'' he avowed.

The Chief Minister further sought the cooperation and support of the people and said that the Centre has repeatedly assured that the state’s territorial integrity will not be disturbed and will not allow separate administration in the state.

Also read: Manipur Violence: Kukis objects formation of peace committee