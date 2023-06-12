The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) and the Committee on Tribals Unity Sadar Hills vehemently objected to the formation of the peace committee on June 12.

''We are compelled to object to the inclusion of its president as a member of the peace committee without prior and proper consultation and information,'' said KIM in an official statement.

The statement further read that the KIM never objected to any peace effort envisaged with an intent of justice. However, the recent order made by the Ministry of Home Affairs North East Division concerning the selection of peace committee members is an exception as the KIM senses no rationale to pursue peace solely with individuals who have engineered the ethnic cleansing against our people.

''It must be put on record that the Manipur Government led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh has lost all credibility by orchestrating communal attacks and sponsoring radical and extremist groups such as Arambai Tenggol and Meetei Leepun against the Kukis,'' the statement added.

The KIM has also reiterated that it has always treasured the idea of peace and is always open to welcoming the same.

''However, any call for peace or therefore any effort to ensure "lasting peace" needs to be focussed on the right approach with the proactive involvement of all stakeholders on a proper table'', it added.

It further continued to state that similarly, any blatant bull-dozing and authoritative and arbitrary direction such as this one can only hamper the peace process.

''The Kukis want peace that must entail the essence of justice which can only be realized with the immediate cessation of all state-sponsored violence and attacks on the Kuki people and their habitations,'' KIM stated.

The KIM also said that it is not welcoming any idea of peace amidst violence that continues to threaten the integrity, safety, and security of our land and our people.

''Peace must be the result of the concerted efforts of the Union Home Ministry and the affected communities but peace cannot be the condition to impose normalcy'', it further stated.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the Meitei Leepun Chief and COCOMI's alleged "unlawful statement" in declaring War against the Kukis, a public meeting was convened on June 12 at Kangpokpi District Headquarters under the aegis of Committee on Tribals Unity, Sadar Hills.

There was a huge turnout at the public meeting which was also attended by the village chiefs, various civil society organizations of Kangpokpi district, prominent Kuki leaders, etc.

Rev K Sitlhou, spokesperson of the Committee on Tribals Unity (COTU) Sadar Hills said that during a four-hour-long meeting, three important resolutions were unanimously adopted.

Firstly, the people of Kangpokpi condemned the "unlawful statement" of Pramot Singh, chief of the Meitei Leepun, and the COCOMI, the highest apex body of the Meiteis, in declaring "War" against the Kuki community in Manipur in the strongest term.

The public meeting also branded the Meitei Leepun and the COCOMI as an "outlaw organization" while terming Meitei Leepun chief Pramod Singh and COCOMI leaders as "terrorists".

The public meeting unanimously decided to demand legal action against the Meitei Leepun and its chief Pramod Singh and the COCOMI and its leaders.

Secondly, the public meeting also unanimously opposed and rejected the formation of the peace committee stating that it is very difficult to digest the formation of a peace committee at this juncture when constant violence and attack have been committed by the Meitei radical groups.

The COTU spokesperson also said that the public meeting emphasized that let every kind of violence, attack, killing, and torching of Kuki villages be uprooted first then peace automatically will prevail as the Kukis are peace-loving communities who always want and invite peace.

"We are not against peace and the objection to the formation of the peace committee does not mean we do not want peace, but, it is very much unconducive at this juncture when the Meitei radical groups are constantly engaging in violence, attack, killing and torching the Kukis village", Sitlhou added.

He then said that the public meeting also unanimously reaffirmed the demand for separate administration while adding that the demand for separate administration shall be our constant goal until achieved.

Also read: Manipur: COCOMI rejects to be a part of the state-level peace committee