Manipur Chief Secretary reviews arrangements for proposed VVIP visit

Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel on September 2, chaired a meeting to review preparations for the proposed visit of a VVIP to the state, officials said.

The meeting, held at the state secretariat on August 30, emphasised that the visit “needs to be organised in a grand manner.” Officials said Goel instructed the police to ensure security arrangements in line with the “blue book” at the function venues, including Kangla in Imphal and Peace Ground in Churachandpur district. The visit may also include the inauguration of the newly built secretariat and other completed projects.

Meanwhile, in a related directive, Manipur DGP issued orders to all SPs and COs (MR/IRB battalions) on August 30, stating that no leave should be granted to any officer or personnel from September 7 to 14 except in extreme emergencies, in view of the exigencies of duty during the period.



Also Read: PM Modi likely to visit Mizoram and Manipur on September 13

Officials in Mizoram recently said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Mizoram on September 13 to inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang railway.

Sources indicated that from Aizawl, he may fly to Manipur, marking his first visit since the ethnic violence in May 2023, which left at least 260 people dead and thousands homeless. The final itinerary of the visit is yet to be confirmed.