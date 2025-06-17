A delegation from the Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR) met with Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the Honourable Governor of Manipur, at Raj Bhawan in Imphal on Tuesday. The meeting focused on urgent requirements for the enactment of a State Policy for Children and the establishment of paediatric Covid care centres in response to the recent pandemic outbreak in the state.

The MCPCR delegation emphasised the necessity for Manipur to become the first North-Eastern state to implement a comprehensive State Policy for Children by 2025. This policy aims to tackle various challenges faced by children, particularly those from marginalised communities affected by the current violence in the region. The delegates pressed the Governor to approve and enact this policy through the Governor in Council.

Additionally, the delegation called for the creation of separate paediatric Covid care centres to address the resurgence of Covid cases in children. They raised concerns about the conditions in relief camps where many Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) reside in overcrowded environments, which hinder efforts to maintain social distancing and other safety protocols.



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The MCPCR also drew attention to the need for enhanced infrastructure and better housing for IDPs in both the valley and hill districts. These improvements are vital to accommodate the affected populations safely and prevent further spread of the virus in these communities. The delegation highlighted that improving these facilities would not only help in managing the current crisis but also prepare the state for future emergencies.

Shri Keisam Pradipkumar, Chairperson of the MCPCR, along with Anita Chabungbam, a member, and Sumel Yumnam, the programme officer, led the delegation. They expressed deep concern over the state's unrest, which has resulted in significant societal losses and adversely impacted children from both the Meitei and Kuki communities.

The delegation urged the Governor to facilitate a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis in Manipur. They emphasised the importance of immediate action to protect and support the state's vulnerable children, thereby ensuring a more stable and healthy future for them. The delegation's comprehensive approach underscores their commitment to safeguarding the rights and well-being of children in Manipur.