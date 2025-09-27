Manipur child rights panel orders probe after five-year-old brutally punished at Canchipur School

The Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR) has taken suo motu cognisance of a shocking incident of corporal punishment involving a pre-primary student at Catholic School, Canchipur in Imphal West.

The case came to light after a viral video, posted by the child’s mother on social media, showed the barely five-year-old being subjected to physical punishment.

In an official order, Commission Chairperson Keisam Pradipkumar expressed grave concern over the persistence of corporal punishment in educational institutions despite its express prohibition under law. The order highlighted that such practices have in the past led to severe consequences, including student suicides, physical injuries requiring hospitalisation, and long-term psychological trauma.



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The Commission has initiated an inquiry into the matter under the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, the Right to Education Act, 2009, the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and other applicable laws.

All concerned parties—including the school authorities, teachers, the Department of Education, and the victim’s parents—have been directed to extend full cooperation with the investigation. The Commission has further warned that non-compliance will be taken seriously and dealt with according to the law.

This case underscores the continuing challenges in ensuring safe and nurturing learning environments for children in Manipur, despite legal safeguards against corporal punishment.