The Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR) has announced that it will take suo motu cognizance of the brutal murder of a 9-year-old internally displaced girl in Churachandpur and initiate legal proceedings to ensure justice.

"MCPCR shall take up Suo motu Cognizance of the incident to take up a necessary legal course of action", stated the release.

The victim, a Class II student sheltering in a relief camp, was found dead at Lingsiphai, Lanva TD Block, on March 20, 2025, at around 11:30 p.m.



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The horrifying crime has sparked outrage, with MCPCR Chairperson Keisam Pradipkumar condemning the act as an "unforgivable attack on innocence."

The chairman also emphasized that children must be protected at all costs, regardless of ongoing conflicts, and urged authorities to ensure the safety of displaced families.

With pressure mounting, law enforcement agencies have been directed to conduct a thorough investigation and bring the culprits to justice.