Concerned over the degrading situation in violence hit Manipur, the Samast Christi Samaj, an all Christian organisation has demanded for military action by the Government of India in restoring peace in the state of Manipur in addition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention.

The organisation in a press note mentioned, “Many have fled the state and are facing uncertain future as normalcy has not yet been restored in the state of Manipur in contrast to the assurances given by the Hon’ble Home Minister Amit Shah on 29th May, 2023, on his first visit to Manipur since the violence began on May 3, 2023 that the situation will return to normalcy within 15 days”.

“In view of this, we request the presence of all like-minded Christians/Church Members/Christian Institution Workers to attend this important meeting at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, Maharashtra which will be held to protest and demand Military Action by the Government of India in restoring peace in the state of Manipur. As there is total failure o the Manipur State Government in its handling of Law and order in the State, we demand Action in Manipur State by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji and the Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah in restoring normalcy and to rehabilitate the losses caused by the violence to the riots affected people of Manipur state”, added the press note.

press note by Christian group

The orgnisation has also demanded the rehabilitation of all the riot affected minority Christians in addition to some concrete and positive actions on the part of the Union Government to restore normalcy and permanent solution for peaceful coexistence in the state.

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