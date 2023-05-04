Manipur Christan Organization has appealed to all the churches of Manipur, individuals, families and all Christian fraternities irrespective of the differences in denominations to pray for the law and order situation of Manipur and for the peaceful coexistence among different communities in the state.

In a press release, the church organizations ask people to pray for peace and tranquillity restored to Churachandpur District.

"Pray that no further unrest would be spread in the rest of the State," said the release.

Also Read: Army holds flag march in violence hit areas of Manipur, more than 4000 affected residents provided shelter

Army along with the state police of Manipur intervened to control the tense situation in the state following communal tension erupting on May 3 after clashes in Churachandpur district.

Army is holding flag march in violence-hit areas amid tribal groups’ protest over court order on Scheduled Tribe status.

As per reports, more than 4000 villagers were given shelter in Army COBs and state government premises at various places. The flag marches are being conducted to keep the situation under control.

Meanwhile, the shifting of villagers to safer areas away from the violence-hit locations is in progress.

The situation in Manipur remains volatile after communal tension erupted in various places of the valley district on May 3 after clashes in the Churachandpur district.

Despite the state government’s imposition of a curfew and deployment of large security forces, authorities could not control the law and order situation.