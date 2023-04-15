The Churches and the Christians of the State at large, under the aegis of All Manipur Christian Organization (AMCO), have collectively resolved and made this solemn Declaration on this Day April 14 to fight against Drugs menace and Poppy Cultivation in our State.

All Manipur Christian Organization (AMCO) organized the consultation programme on the topic “Drug Problems in Manipur: The Church Response (Impact, Strategy and Resolution”).

Further, the Church, under the aegis of AMCO, made a Collective Pledge based on Christian Faith, Biblical ethics and Values to extend unstinted support to the Government of Manipur, Organizations, Churches and Individuals who relentlessly work for the eradication of abuse of Psychotropic substance and Poppy Cultivation in our State. AMCO re-affirms solidarity with all the stakeholders and prays for the success of this noble cause.

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AMCO fervently appeals to all those individuals involved in the nefarious activity/trade to refrain from further indulgence in order to save thousands of precious human lives and the degrading ecosystem as well for our common survival.

AMCO reiterates its clarion call upon every Church, Christian, CSO, NGO, and concerned individuals to take all necessary initiatives to fight against the abuse of psychotropic substances and Poppy Cultivation to enable a Drug-Free Manipur.

AMCO conveys its sincere appeals to all the Poppy Cultivators in the State to stop the cultivation of Poppy Plants in the larger interest of Humanity and the Environment.

AMCO appeals to the Central & State Governments to formulate a comprehensive/concrete SocioEconomic Policy (Agriculture, Environment, Forest, (Livelihood) in the line with UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) based on rationality, sustainability, inclusivity, and free from prejudice for a progressive and harmonious Society/State free from abuse of psychotropic substances.