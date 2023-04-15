The Manipur Government on April 14 decided to move ahead with the land survey work at Khoupum Reserve Forest after chief minister N Biren Singh held a crucial meet with Churachandpur MLA on the situation arising out of the survey.

The development comes after the Kuki Students’ Organisation, Zomi Students’ Federation objected to the survey and stopped officials from conducting it on April 12 at the Sielmat village.

Soon after the meeting CM Biren Singh took to Twitter and informed that the meeting was fruitful. “Held a meeting with Hon’ble MLA of Churachandpur Shri LM Khaute along with the village chiefs of the constituency. We had a productive deliberation regarding the confusion which was arise in the survey of Khoupum Reserve Forest area”, tweeted Singh.

It may be mentioned that the student organisations objected to the survey as it was allegedly being done without the consent from the village chief and the concerned village authorities.

Reportedly, when the officials were questioned as to why the survey was being carried out, they could not give any satisfactory answers.

Meanwhile, the officials had informed the agitating students groups, that they were instructed to cross-check the geo-coordinate points of the Khoupum Protected Forest area.

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