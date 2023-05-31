The students of Churachandpur Medical College expressed their distress over the traumatic experiences they faced before being safely evacuated from the college hostel and demanded a secure place with proper law and order where they can continue their course.

These students are pursuing their first-year MBBS course at the college. They are the first batch after being inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 6 this year.

Of of the total 100 students in the first batch of the college, approximately 60 students hail from valley regions of the state.

The traumatic experiences which started on May 3 lasted until their evacuation in the early hours of May 5 to a relief camp in Churachandpur. During this period, the students faced intimidation and terror from armed militants, with reports of their mobile phones being snatched away.

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In a press conference held at Manipur Press Club on May 31, one of the students, Thokchom Mangal Meetei shared the ordeal to the media, highlighting the challenges they encountered.

Later on May 8, the students were safely evacuated to various valley districts.

Mangal emphasised that the students were unable to continue their studies in the same location as they feel unsafe to return back to go back in that institute.

He expressed gratitude towards the staff and faculty and students who belong to Churachandpur. They ensured the physical safety of the students who hail from the valley amidst the turmoil.

According to reports, the armed militants not only snatched as many as 76 mobile phones from the students, which contained essential documents but it was also reported that their belongings left behind in the hostel were being looted by miscreants.

Mangal also highlighted that these students got admission to the medical college through their hard work after successfully passing the NEET examination. However, the current crisis has posed a serious threat to their academic careers.

He firmly stated that returning to Churachandpur to pursue their education is beyond their ability. As such the students' community appealed to the government to establish a safe location with proper law and order, where they can continue their MBBS course without fear or hindrance.

