Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an apex body of valley-based civil society organization strongly opposes the tweet of Union Home Minister Amit Shah which stated the opening of National Highway 2 for seven days.

Spokesperson of COCOMI, Khuraijam Athouba addressing the media on Monday stated that it is a fundamental duty of the state and central government to operate national highway 2 permanently.

''As such the committee couldn't accept the decision of opening the said highway that has been banned for almost 30 days. The authority concerned should take up all necessary safety measures to lift the banning of national highway 2 permanently,'' he said.

The spokesperson further said that the Union Home Minister had urged to bring peace, to return weapons, and warned of taking stringent action if the ground rule of Suspension of Operation is violated by Kuki militants in his recent visit. But unfortunately, normalcy is still yet to restore in periphery areas till date. Arson, attack, and violence are still allegedly continuing by the suspected "Kuki Narco-terrorist group" that lead to injuries to many people and succumb people in places like Pheiyeng, Senjam Chirang under Imphal West district, and Sugnu in Kakching district.

''However, in valley areas, Meitei volunteers had started returning weapons that were snatched from reserve police or force,'' he added.

Condemning the act of continuous aggression and violence in the state, they had submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister on June 4 through security adviser, Kuldeep Singh who is also in charge of the Unified Command of the government of Manipur.

''In the memorandum, they appeal for immediate action against Kuki militants and terrorist groups for their continuous aggression and provocative attacks towards the Meetei Villages since June 1, 2023,'' Athouba said.

It may be mentioned that Committee on Tribals Unity (COTU) issued a press release on June 4 wherein it stated that as a goodwill gesture to the Home Minister's visit to Kangpokpi district, the blockade on National Highway 2 has been temporarily suspended for a period of seven days starting from June 5.

''Timing of movement of trucks shall be limited from 10 am to 2 pm and allowed only essential and medical supplies,'' the statement further read.

''This is done wholly of the "peace mission" of the government of India to address Kuki Political issue. The committee will be compelled to relook the matter if attacks are carried out in Kuki village by armed Meitei during the suspension,'' the statement said.

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