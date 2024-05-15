Civil Society Coalition for Human Rights in Manipur and the United Nations (CSCHR) disapproved of the recent statement made by the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) in relation to the deportation of 77 Myanmarese immigrants from Manipur to Myanmar.

Concerning the discrepancies found in their statement, CSCHR wrote to IJC. Through this letter, CSCHR pointed out that their recent statement on the deportation of 77 Mayanmarese nationals from Manipur to their native country is contradictory with ground reality.

“ICJ’s conclusions on the issue of illegal immigration and periodic exodus from Myanmar to Manipur may be based on misinformed or unauthenticated sources, as they do not align with the ground reality that we have observed and worked with over the years,” said in the letter.

It said that CSCHR is an organization working under the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) for several decades and has been closely monitoring and addressing the issue of immigration due to instability in our neighbouring countries. However, they have never observed any instances where competent agencies dealing with the matter have breached or violated fundamental principles of human rights protection.

The letter said that the recent repatriation of 77 Myanmar nationals was conducted by the district administrations on both sides of the border. It was done as per their own choice to return to their respective villages as the situation in the area returned to normal.

They expressed a desire to resettle in their native villages, and there were no lapses or intentions of forcible deportation.

Since the eruption of violent conflict in Myanmar, thousands of Myanmar nationals have fled their homes and entered the sovereign territory of India in Manipur and Mizoram sectors since 2021. Initiatives have been taken by the government to identify them, and several shelter homes have been built as temporary shelters. However, the majority of the immigrants or refugees have shown reluctance to stay in these camps and have opted to build permanent cottages in the area illegally, it added.

The letter also mentioned about a survey conducted by a government-appointed cabinet sub-committee headed by Minister Letpao Haokip in 2023.

It has stated upon arrival at the site for inquiry by this cabinet sub-committee, the majority of the immigrants or refugees protested against staying in the shelter camps and instead began building permanent cottages inside the Gamphajol Areas, planning to settle permanently without undergoing any due citizenship processes under established law. Despite this, they have been urging the government to provide assistance for all immigrants and allow them to stay in the identified camps set up by the government until they are willing to return to their respective native places.

To date, there have been no instances of forcibly deporting any of the refugees or immigrants who entered Indian territory, and neither the government nor civil society organizations have any intention of mistreating these unfortunate people who fled their homes to save their lives, the letter stated.



For the reference of ICJ, the letter presented a brief data regarding illegal immigrants detected in Kamjong District as of 07-05-2024.



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* Total cumulative cases of detection of illegal migrants: 5457.

* Total biometrics captured of such detected cases: 5173.

* Total deported cases which were moved back voluntarily to Myanmar: 329.

* No FIR cases registered for any of the illegal immigrants to date

It said that the phenomenon of influx of immigrants is not unique and rare, as many European countries are already experiencing such alarming situations due to immigrants.

However, in Manipur, it is even more concerning as the immigrant population has been continuously engaging in various serious illegal activities such as illicit drug and small arms trafficking from across the border, massive opium poppy cultivation in encroached immigrant population infiltrated areas, massive deforestation, and the expansion of 996 illegal villages solely by the immigrant population.

Additionally, immigrant armed groups have been involved in the recent violence since May 3, 2023, putting the indigenous population of the region in jeopardy.

The letter appreciated ICJ’s concern for the people who have been suffering under the guise of political instability and geopolitical interests in the region. However, it urges ICJ to ensure that any future statements or actions are based on accurate information and a comprehensive understanding of the situation on the ground.

It also assured to extension of necessary cooperation and coordination with ICJ to uphold the principle of basic human rights and deliver justice to those who need it the most. But caution against drawing conclusions without thorough investigation.