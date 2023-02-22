The Thadou Inpi Manipur appreciated the initiative of the state government towards an eviction drive against illegal encroachers on government land and reserved forest lands within the state of Manipur.

In a press release, the organisation said, "Illegal encroachment on Government land/reserved Forest area is a great loss to the public as it hampers in Implementation of various government developmental projects schemes which are in the public interest and also elects conservation of Green Forest.

It is a fact that no one is happy to see the eviction of houses/property, however, such steps are required for a better future. If timely eviction of illegal encroachers on Government land is not taken up, it will become a big issue burden for the state in future which will greatly affect its developmental projects and administration."

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On the other hand, the Rongmei Naga Students' Organization Manipur (RNSOM) has also welcomed the government Initiative of statewide eviction drive against illegal land encroachers and dwellers that are popping up magically inside the capital city of Imphal and along the highways without any biases.

The students' body claimed that the fear of politicians and the government on this eviction drive against illegal occupants has halted many developments projects and beautification of towns and cities during the last few decades due to the unavailability of space in almost all Districts Headquarters, important towns along highways and Imphal city.

The Organization also denounce the statement of some sections of the Organization that termed the statewide eviction drive on illegal land encroachers and occupants on communal tone. The Organization appeal to the general public to cooperate and support the government's initiative on eviction against illegal land encroachers to save land and space for future generations and development.