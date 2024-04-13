Federation of Civil Society Organisations, Manipur (FOCS), a conglomerate of 13 various civil societies of Manipur submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the unconditional release of allegedly apprehended three cadres of Pambei-led United National Liberation Front (UNLF).

The memorandum was submitted on April 11 through the chief minister of Manipur.

It has stated that people of the state were shocked by the unexpected and unwanted arrest of the 3(three) cadres of the UNLF by NIA on March 13, 2024.

Those apprehended namely Thokchom Sidabamapu: Laimayum Anand Sharma and Thounaojam Ibomcha of Salam Keikhu, Imphal West, played important roles in bringing the present peace process between the State and Non-state actor.

It also stated that the state of Manipur had recently opened an epic chapter with the signing of the cease-fire agreement called "THE PEACE AGREEMENT" between the Government of India and the group on the 29th November 2023, at New Delhi, thereby bringing a heap of sight to both the Government and the masses to sort out the crux that has remained hampering both for the last around 6(six) decades from creating the region a blessed place.



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The cadre of the group who had already been in hiding waging war against the Government of India, have come out overground in conformity with the political proposal and aspiration of the Government of India that they would be immune to any of the acts liable in accordance with the penal laws for which they had previously committed.

The people of the state now lost confidence on the part of the Government of India with the arrest of the said 3(three) cadres of the group by violating the terms and conditions of the PEACE AGREEMENT dated 29-11-2023.

This may also be the cause for bringing an end to the present cease-fire agreement for the Non-State actors might withdraw from this pact having no trust in the State Actor to what they promised for, it added.

It also mentioned that people of the region have already been in the process of mass movement such as sit-in protests, night rallies, etc. appealing and pressing the Government for the unconditional release of the said three cadres of the UNLF. But heed no attention by the authority concerned.

The intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi into the matter is much needed to continue the peace process and retain the faith and confidence of the government of India.