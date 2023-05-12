Civilians were held hostage by suspected Kuki militants at Torbung Bangla, an adjoining village of Bishnupur and Churachandpur district.

The law and order situation improving in most places of Imphal city however unwanted incidents are still occurring in some fringes of the state.

On May 11 three civilians from Torbung Bangla which is an adjoining village of Bishnupur and Churachandpur district were allegedly abducted by an unknown armed person suspected to be Kuki militants. Besides this one person was assaulted.

The name of captured people is Naorem Prakash (33), from Tera Khongsangbi under Bishnupur district; Thansom Shyam(34) under Bishnupur district and Leichombam Suraj (23) from Bishnupur district.

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The person who has been assaulted person has been identified as Wangkhem Mohen from Phubala Makha Leikai.

Wangkhem Mohen expressed to the media that along with him a group of people including one female had visited Torbung Bangla to their residence post the violence.

It is to be mentioned here that all of them are residents of Torbung Bangla and their houses are completely burnt down in present communal tension and are presently taking shelter at a relief camp.

However, considering the improved law and order situation, they went to Torbung Bangla in an attempt to reclaim back of their valuables.

He continued and said that they saw suspected Kuki militants with sophisticated weapons coming towards their house. Seeing them, they escape from the place to save their life at the BSF camp.

But Thorngam Shyam and Leichombam Suraj stayed back hiding inside the warehouse. Later along with security personnel, he (Mohen) came back to search Thorngam Shyam and Leichombam Suraj they meet some suspected Kuki militants on the way.

Meanwhile, while the BSF personnel was trying to talk with the suspected Kuki militants, Mohen was allegedly assaulted by unidentified armed people.

On the other hand, Naorem Kaiku 17 years hailing from Torbung Bangla also said that he also went to get back his belongings and while coming back, he witnessed that his cousin brother Naorem Prakash allegedly captured by suspected Kuki militants.