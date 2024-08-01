Clashes erupted between Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) residing in a relief camp and security forces in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Thursday after tear gas was used to disperse a protest rally, police said.



Approximately 100 IDPs from the Akampat relief camp in the district attempted to stage a protest but were stopped by security forces, leading to an altercation, they added.



The relief camp residents, holding placards and banners, were demanding their rehabilitation and a resolution to the ethnic violence in the state so they could return to their homes at Moreh in Tengnoupal district, and other areas.

When the protesters came out, the police personnel as a means to stop them fired tear gas, and smoke bombs at the gate of the camp itself.

This has resulted in a confrontation between security personnel and agitators. However, later the protesters were allowed to carry out the agitation till Singjamei Chongtham Leikai which is around 2km distance from Chief Minister’s bungalow.

During the agitation, some protesters sustained injury in which one student from a nearby school of protest site fainted.

Students panicked as smoke of the tear gas entered the school campus. Parents rushed to school to take their children. Teachers guarded the students and take out from school to a safer place.

Making contradiction on how the state government impose strict law in the valley unlike in hill districts like Kangpokpi and Churachandpur, the protesters strongly condemned for allegedly using excessive power not to conduct the rally.

“To stage to protest rally and raise our voice is our democratic right. Why our state government is preventing us from doing so. Why can’t you prevent the Kuki people stage a protest rally. Will the ongoing conflict be solved if the law is imposed only in the valley,” the protester questioned.

The protesters said that they are fed up of staying in a relief camp and didn’t want to stay further anymore. The state government should take concrete decisions during the session as to when will they return home.

They raise slogans like Implement NRC, Home Sweet Home, Remove Assam Rifles etc.



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