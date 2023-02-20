Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh along with the chairman of Loktak Development Authority, M. Asnikumar Singh and senior officials of LDA, District Administration visited Tokpaching Village, Kakchingkhunou District on February 20.

As part of the visit, CM inspected the present condition of Pumlenpat from the Tokpaching foothill.

Chief Minister stressed the importance of reviving the Pumlenpat, considering its cultural and socio-economic significance, he also instructed the LDA, local MLA and dwellers of the lake to expedite the cleaning process of the lake immediately.

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While seeking cooperation and active participation of the local community in the conservation measures, he also appealed to the people who depend on the lake to follow sustainable approaches and live in harmony with nature.

Chairman LDA, M. Asnikumar appealed to the dwellers of the lake for active participation in the conservation mission of LDA with the goal of rejuvenating the historic Pumlenpat for present and future generations.

He said, "The Pumlenpat and Loktak lakes cannot be separated due to ecological, hydrological and other crucial factors. Pumlenpat was home to many indigenous fish species, migratory birds, and vegetables. But after the commission of the Ithai Dam, the condition of Loktak Lake is worsened."

LDA is looking forward to enlisting the Pumlen Pat which is the second largest lake of Manipur as a Ramsar site from authorities concerned, he added.