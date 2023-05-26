As violent skirmishes in Manipur began earlier this month and continue to be reported, the United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk made a statement commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the UN campaign 'Human Rights 75'.

In his statement, Turk said, “In a number of situations, we see the consequences when different groups incite and stoke hatred and division between communities. The recent violence in Manipur, Northeast India, revealed the underlying tensions between different ethnic and indigenous groups. I urge the authorities to respond to the situation quickly, including by investigating and addressing root causes of the violence in line with their international human rights obligations."

Turk also mentioned other violations of human rights of the Rohingya in Myanmar, Sudan, the killing of George Floyd, violations of LGBTQ rights, racial abuse faced by Real Madrid football player Vincius Jnior in Spain, sentences against human rights defenders in China, and Taliban misogyny in Afghanistan.

Also Read: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Manipur, pledge support for peace amid fresh violence

In response to the recent incidents of violence in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced his plans to visit the troubled state soon. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) Guwahati Campus in Assam, the Home Minister expressed his commitment to establishing peace and addressing the concerns of the people of Manipur.

"I will myself go to Manipur after a few days and will stay there for three days and will talk to the people of Manipur for establishing peace," Amit Shah stated, emphasizing his intention to engage directly with the affected communities.

The violence in Manipur erupted following a court verdict, resulting in clashes and a significant loss of life. Shah appealed to all groups involved to maintain peace, assuring them that justice will be served for everyone affected by the unrest.