Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has raised concerns over recent notifications issued by neighboring states Nagaland and Mizoram regarding immigration policies, warning that these developments may significantly affect Manipur. During a program here on Tuesday, Singh emphasized the need for heightened vigilance among officials to prevent illegal entries into the state.

The Nagaland government recently announced that the base year for determining legal settlers will be 1963 for certain communities and 1940 for others. In a similar vein, Mizoram has enacted a regulation prohibiting individuals who arrived after 1951 from purchasing land within its borders. “These developments may have an impact on us as a neighboring state. So, I have directed my officials to remain alert so that no illegal immigrants can enter Manipur," Singh stated.

In line with these measures, Nagaland has also commenced an enumeration process for residents from various communities, including Garo, Kuki, Kachari, Mikir (Karbi), and Nepali/Gorkha settlers in Kohima district. This enumeration aims to clarify the status of those who settled before specified cut-off dates: December 1, 1963, for the first group and December 31, 1940, for the Nepali/Gorkhas.

Singh assured the public via social media that the Government of Manipur is proactively safeguarding the state against any potential influx of illegal migrants. “We have heightened vigilance at key entry points, particularly Mao Gate and Jiribam, to prevent any illegal migration that could disrupt our social fabric and security,” he reiterated.

Singh also addressed media inquiries about the ongoing Haryana assembly election results, asserting that the BJP remains committed to grassroots engagement, contrasting it with the Congress party's focus on elite segments. With early trends indicating a possible setback for Congress in Haryana, Singh expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects, stating, “Impossible becomes possible under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

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