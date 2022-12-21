Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on December 21 announced to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the victim's families who lost their lives in a road accident after two school buses lost their control in the state's Noney district.

Besides this, Biren Singh also announced giving an amount of Rs 1 lakh to seriously injured persons and Rs 50,000 to persons who sustained minor injuries.

The Chief Minister announced the same after he visited the Raj Medicity to console the victim's family.

"It was an unfortunate incident. The state government will take bear the brunt of the grief-ridden family", he added.

Biren Singh appealed to the hospital authority that any amount required in treatment will bear by the government and asked the hospital authority to provide the health care service at best.

He also extended his gratitude to villagers for rescuing the victims, hospital authorities for their support in saving a life, the police department, and others.

Commenting on the precautionary measures that one should take care of, the CM said, ''In hilly areas, mornings are usually foggy in the winter season. People should prohibit driving in such weather conditions''.

Spokesperson of BJP, Moirangthem Ashnikumar also extended his condolence to the family who had lost their lives in a tragic incident and speedy recovery of the injured patient.

Later, the MD of Raj Medicity, H Rajen Singh also assured to provide the best level of service to patients who are admitted to the hospital.

He appealed to the patient family to remain calm and not to worry about anything.

At least 15 students were killed in a road accident after two buses carrying students lost their control in Manipur's Noney district on December 21.

The accident took place along Bisnupur - Khoupum Road, near Longsai Tubung village under Joujangtek PS, in Manipur's Noney District.

Though the sources claimed that 15 have lost their lives in the incident, however, as per official confirmation, a total of seven students were killed.



As per reports, the two buses carrying students belonged to Thambalnu Higher Secondary School, Yaripok, and were heading toward Khoupum for a study tour.

Also read:Manipur: 15 students killed, several feared dead in road accident in state's Noney district