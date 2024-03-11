Manipur Chief Minister, N. Biren Singh ensured that his administration's actions were not against any specific community but against illicit activities.

This includes illegal drug activities, unauthorized poppy cultivation, deforestation and illegal entry into the state.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh today distributed welfare benefits at Hapta Kangjeibung organised by the Manipur Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (MBOCWWB) under the Department of Skills, Labour, Employment & Entrepreneurship.



The Chief Minister handed cheques to select beneficiaries (next of Kin) of Accidental Death benefits and Natural Deaths. The benefits will be transferred to the beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer.

Addressing a mammoth gathering today, the Chief Minister said that today we are all together facing a hard time, but with the grace of God we are returning towards peace and normalcy.

Expressing sadness at the loss of lives, properties, and misery caused by the recent crisis, the Chief Minister said that the government has taken all possible steps to ensure that such unfortunate events do not repeat again.



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Deployment of State security personnel in the foothills and vulnerable areas is already in place and will be complete soon, he said. Stating that Manipur Rifles and IRB battalions in Imphal and nearby areas are being shifted to foothill areas, he added that soon Manipur will return to normalcy and to the Manipur that once top development charts of small states in the country.

Appreciating the welfare schemes taken up under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government especially for the upliftment of women and the poor, he highlighted that Manipur had a share of projects worth Rs. 3500 crore during the launching of various projects by the Prime Minister for North-eastern States a few days back in Arunachal Pradesh.

He highlighted a few projects including the laying of foundation stones for seven natural football grounds, Unity Mall, and National Highways among others.

This means that despite all the disturbances, the government hasn't stopped working for the welfare of the people and development of the State, he said. Today, around Rs. 17 Crore (approx.) will be distributed to labour card holders, the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister further said that people should also appreciate the people-centric schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It was only after Narendra Modi came to power that the long-standing demand for Inner Line Permit was granted and it was extended in Manipur, he asserted.

He further spoke on the issues of border fencing and the decision to scrap the Free Movement Regime, stating that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah fencing of 10 km has already been completed.

N. Biren Singh also asserted that his government hasn't worked against any community.

The government had only acted against illegal drugs, poppy cultivation, deforestation and against those from any community who entered the State illegally, he added.

He asserted that the cabinet sub-committee to identify those who entered the State illegally was chaired by Cabinet Minister Shri Letpao Haokip.

The people should all live and settle together like before but understand that those who were already there before 1961 are permanent citizens, he said.

The Chief Minister further said that the Manipur Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board has also adopted the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan Dhan.

Minister H. Dingo said that the benefits would be distributed to around 26,000 and lauded the staff and employees of the Board for organising such an event.

The event was also attended by Ministers, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Maharajah Leishemba Sanajaoba, MLAs, Chief Secretary Dr Vineet Joshi, and Chairman of MBOCWWB Shri K Sarat Singh, among others.