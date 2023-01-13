Chief Minister N Biren Singh has assured to look into the problem and grievances faces by the students' community of Dhanamanjuri University (DMU).

He made this assurance on January 13 during the handing over ceremony of Manipur Olympian Park at Sangaithel when asked by a media person to take try opportunity of the event.

Biren said that there is also some miscommunication between concerned authorities which resulted in launched movement. The state government will try to settle down the issue soon.

It may be mentioned that students studying under DMU have been demanding to fill up all the basic amenities to make the university one of the full-fledged varsity of the state. Even yesterday also protest was launched by GP Woman's College and stormed CM'S secretariat.

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Students of colleges affiliated with DMU have been demanding for the past some years to fill up basic amenities which are highly needed to make the varsity a full-fledged university of the state. However, the demand fails to materialise to date. Condemning the act of the state government, students of GP Woman's College staged rallies and stormed CM's secretariat.

Addressing the media at the sidelines of the protest, the Social and Cultural secretary of the students union of the GP Woman's College, Rashesori Meihoubam said that the DMU was set up five years back but due to the absence of many basic necessities students are facing so many grievances.

The varsity didn't get 12 B status of UGC to date which resulted in the students of the fail to access scholarships and fellowships. Not a single teacher has been approved by UGC, she stated while complaining that due to the acute shortage of teachers, they are facing challenges in getting a quality education.

She also said apart from teaching staff there is no regular registrar or examination controller. The state government neglecting their demand is unfortunate. As such education minister, Th Basantakumar should resign from his post.