The play Iningthou Kulachandra will educate the present and future generations of Maharaja Kulachandra’s spirit and sacrifices, said Chief Minister N Biren Singh while attending the play’s premiere show today.

Iningthou Kulachandra, under Chief Minister Artiste Sing Gi Tengbang (CMAT) the 246th stage play of the Rupmahal Theatre, premiered today at the Theatre.

Speaking as the chief guest of the function, the Chief Minister highlighted the historical importance of the Rupmahal Theatre and assured of reconstruction of the theatre at the cost of around Rs 4 crore.

Theatre has a big role in bringing a change to society, he said, highlighting the importance of various art forms like theatre, and cinema.

N Biren Singh also spoke of the State’s prowess in the fields of art, culture and sports and said that the CMAT was launched to support the artists of the State. He highlighted the importance of promoting and encouraging Thang-ta amongst the younger generation and said Thang-ta not only keeps a person physically fit but also instils discipline.



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The Chief Minister also expressed concern stating that there seems to be a loss of nationalistic feeling and discipline for the elders among the people.

He said that he was personally struck by certain deeds of Maharaj Kulachandra and wanted to highlight his story, and said that the play will give the message of the sacrifices of our leaders.

Further highlighting the significance and importance of historical events, Shri N. Biren Singh stated that a film is being made on the ‘Seven Years Devastation’ and heroes like Maharaj Gambhir Singh, Maharaj Nar Singh, Heerachandra.

Elaborating on the present situation in the State, the Chief Minister urged all to face the challenges, and hardships today for a strong future and reassured that there will be no compromise on his part in protecting and safeguarding the State.

The function was also attended by Minister Shri Heikham Dingo Singh, artistes among others.

