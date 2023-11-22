Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh extended heartfelt congratulations to the Loktak Development Authority (LDA) for the successful completion of the critical cleaning work of the Khordak Channel. The Khordak Channel in Loktak Lake, Manipur, plays a pivotal role in maintaining the ecological equilibrium of this stunning wetland.

Its significance lies in its pivotal role in regulating water flow, sustaining a delicate balance that supports both local communities and a diverse array of plant and animal life.

Taking to platform X, CM Biren Singh informed about the accomplishment and urged all to take steps in conservation of their natural resources. "This accomplishment is a significant step towards realizing my cherished dream of restoring Loktak Lake to its pristine, untarnished grandeur. The preservation of Loktak Lake is not just a governmental initiative but a collective responsibility that requires the active participation of each community. I express my sincere gratitude to the communities of Thanga, Khordak, Nongmaikhong, and Laphupat Tera for their unwavering support in our conservation efforts.

I would also like to give my special thanks to the LDA and its Chairman, Shri M Asnikumar Singh for the achievement".

The minister further added in its post, "As we celebrate this milestone, I want to emphasize the importance of continued collaboration. Loktak Lake is a precious natural treasure that deserves our utmost care. I urge every citizen to join hands in the ongoing conservation initiatives, as your support is instrumental in achieving our shared goal of ensuring a sustainable and thriving environment".

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