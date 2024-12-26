Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has appealed to the families of newly recruited police personnel to avoid seeking political intervention in matters related to transfers and postings.

"We should allow the young and fresh recruits to serve their State and Nation according to the transfer posting policy of the government," he added.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of maintaining the integrity and transparency of the police department.



Also Read: Manipur CM N Biren Singh reviews police firing range, highlights measures for enhancing law enforcement preparedness

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh today inspected the Manipur Police Firing Range at Wairi Pangei, Imphal and the construction of temporary barracks there.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inspection, the Chief Minister said that approximately 1946 new recruits for the 10th and 11th Indian Reserve Battalions had recently passed out from an Academy in Assam.

The Chief Minister said that the 10th and 11th IRBs were specially raised for highway protection.

Considering the present situation in the State and the spirit of discipline shown by the new recruits, the barracks were constructed, he said.

Around 800 to 1000 of the new recruits will be stationed at the temporary barracks where they will undergo further special commando training, he said adding that they will form special teams to meet any eventuality concerning law and order situation in the State.