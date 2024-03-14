Chief Minister N. Biren Singh distributed loan sanctions to beneficiaries under the Manipur Credit Guarantee Scheme (MCGS) for Micro and Small Enterprises at the Durbar Hall of the Chief Minister's Secretariat under the Planning Department.

Later, the Chief Minister also launched a Fertilizer Management System under the Department of Agriculture.

Manipur is passing through a troubled time, which is an undeniable fact, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said as the chief guest of the function and also stressed on the need to strengthen and revive the economy of the State.

The Chief Minister further spoke on the need to put in extra hard work to make up for all the lost time due to the unfortunate incidents within the next four-five months.

The government is also taking a huge risk to encourage and support the entrepreneurs, he said further lauding the entrepreneurs of the State for being sincere, transparent and for maintaining quality.

The first sanction for the scheme is Rs. 113 crore (approx) to be provided to 1650 beneficiaries, he said. The aim is to provide around Rs. 700 crore under the scheme to around 14,000 MSE units, the Chief Minister said observing that it is the right time to act for economic revival.



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The State government is also putting economic survival efforts in various sectors like horticulture, agriculture, he said and spoke of schemes like One Family One Livelihood, Manipur Start Up etc.

N. Biren Singh also stressed on the need to build up momentum in building the State's economy, before highlighting that the group of entrepreneurs from the Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises has been of great help to the State's economy.

At the same time, people should not act on their own and impose bandhs, blockades and general strikes during such hard times,he said and further made an earnest appeal to all to act according to the law of the land.

The Chief Minister, in an appeal to the bankers attending the function, sought their support in reviving the State's economy.

Meanwhile, after launching the Fertilizer Management System App, the Chief Minister said that through the app the government will be able to regulate fertilizer distribution in the State.

He said that it is the duty of the government to clear doubts and apprehensions of the people and allegations and provide transparent governance to the public.

Observing that the launching of the App is a good effort towards bringing transparency, the Chief Minister appreciated the Agriculture Minister, officials of the department and all those involved in launching the App for all their efforts.

The Chief Minister said this application will provide all information of the price of the fertilizer, how much has been distributed, available amount and will minimise corruption and efforts to manipulate.

This is transparency and good governance, he said appealing to the public to use the application. This app will provide a huge relief to the farmer, the Chief Minister concluded.