Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh chaired a cabinet meeting at the Conference Hall, Ukhrul Mini-Secretariat on October 18.

As per reports, Biren Singh reviewed the progress of various development works in the state.

Sources claim that all ministers would be attending the meeting except two ministers from the Kuki Zo Community.



Also Read: Manipur violence: Internet ban extended till October 21

Meanwhile, the state government has extended the suspension of mobile data internet services until October 21, 2023, according to an official notification released on October 16. This move comes in an attempt to control the situation and prevent further escalation of violence.

The extension of the suspension was deemed necessary to prevent potential loss of life, damage to public and private property, and disturbances to public tranquillity and communal harmony due to the spread of inflammatory materials and false rumours.