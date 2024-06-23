Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is currently in Guwahati to engage in discussions with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding security challenges along the Jiribam-Cachar inter-state boundary.

This meeting comes in response to recent incidents of ethnic violence in Manipur's Jiribam, which have prompted residents to seek refuge in neighboring Cachar district, Assam.

Accompanied by senior minister L Susindro Singh, Chief Minister Singh departed for Guwahati on Saturday evening to assess the security situation and discuss strategies for enhancing coordination among police forces to tackle militant activities along the border.

Officials anticipate discussions will also focus on preventing any escalation of Manipur's ethnic conflict into Assam and ensuring humanitarian aid reaches those affected by the violence.

Chief Minister Singh is expected to return to Manipur following the conclusion of these deliberations on Sunday.

Authorities have intensified vigilance along the Assam-Manipur inter-state boundary, implementing patrolling and area dominance measures to maintain stability amidst the diverse ethnic composition of Jiribam, which includes Meiteis, Muslims, Nagas, Kukis, and non-Manipuris.

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