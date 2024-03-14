Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated the State Institute of Hotel Management (SIHM) constructed at Nongmaiching, Imphal East, Manipur under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India today.

The inauguration programme was organised by the Department of Tourism, Government of Manipur. The implementing agency for the construction of the State Institute of Hotel Management was entrusted to the Manipur Police Housing Corporation Ltd.

The Institute offers courses like B.Sc. Hotel and Hospitality Administration, B.SC. Culinary Arts and Catering, BBA Travel and Tourism Management and Post Graduate Diploma in Aviation, Hospitality and Tourism.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh stated that the setting up of the SIHM is very important, adding that the tourism sector has much impact in the economy and employment generation in the State.

Mentioning the beauty of the landscape alongside the Institute, he urged both the trainers and trainees of the institute to maintain a good relationship with nature and to preserve it while enjoying its scenic beauty. He also stressed the need to show a sense of belongingness.



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He spoke on the requirement to upgrade the approach road of the Institute to a double-lane road.

Mentioning the importance of developing the tourism sector in the State, Shri N. Biren maintained that the State Government had taken up many development projects across the State like construction of Sangai Ethnic Park, Manipur Olympian Park, Water Amusement Park, Heritage Park at Makhel and Southern Cultural Centre at Behiang among others.

The Chief Minister further mentioned the environmental degradation in the State and also talked on the rejuvenation work being taken up at Lamphelpat. He also mentioned that developmental work could be taken up in foothill areas, where agriculture work could not be taken up. He stressed the need to preserve paddy land to ensure food security in future.

Regarding the law-and-order situation in the State, N. Biren stated that the Government is putting in all possible efforts to bring normalcy in the State. Security forces have been deployed in periphery areas and political dialogues have also been initiated to resolve the issue as soon as possible, he added.



As the SIHM is situated at foothill area, the Chief Minister instructed the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police, Imphal East to make arrangements for deployment of security personnel around the Institute, to prevent disturbance from any unwanted elements.

Concluding his speech, he appealed to the public to work hard with double efforts to take the State towards further development, stating that the State had lost much time due to the unprecedented conflict.

Power Minister Thongam Biswajit, Works Minister GovindasKonthoujam, MLAs Th. Shyamkumar, Sapam Kunjakeswor, Khuraijam Loken, Md. Ashab Uddin, Th. Arunkumar, Th. Shanti, Sheikh Noorul Hassan, Ex-MLA N. Indrajit, Chief Secretary Dr. Vineet Joshi, Senior officials of the State Government also attended the programme among others.