Chief Minister N. Biren Singh launched the Helicopter passenger Service in the State under the Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN (UDE DESH KA AAM NAGRIK) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

During a programme held virtually at the Chief Minister's Secretariat, the Chief Minister also inaugurated 2 Bays of Temporary Garages for Nambol Fire Sub Station and Loitang Khunou Fire Sub Station.



Speaking at the function, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that today we will witness a remarkable milestone in the helicopter service connectivity. He said under the Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN, the State has been provided with another Pawan Hans Helicopter Service.

The Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also thanked Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for providing the service and understanding the grievances of the people, especially the people of the hills.

The helicopter service has been of great service to not only the people but also to the functioning of the government, he said, highlighting that now the government can reach the interior areas whenever it is needed.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has also sanctioned around Rs. 52.13 crores in 2021 for the infrastructure development of heliports at Jiribam, Moreh, Parbung, Tamenglong and Thanlon.

Constructions of the Heliports are underway and will be completed soon, he said. The Chief Minister also lauded and appreciated the Transport Minister and his officials for their efforts.



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The Helicopter Service fare will be Imphal-Tamenglong Rs 3590, Jiribam-Tamenglong Rs 3590 and Imphal-Jiribam Rs 3045.

Under the RCS-UDAN Scheme, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had approved five routes in Manipur namely Jiribam, Moreh, Parbung, Tamenglong and Thanlon.

Stating that today's service for Jiribam and Tamenglong has been launched, he added that the helicopter service for the remaining routes will also be launched soon.

The Chief Minister also said that the State government is planning to open Fire substations in every sub-divisional headquarters.

The function was also attended by Ministers Govindas Konthoujam, Dr Sapam Ranjan, H. Dingo Singh, Awangbou Newmai, MLAs, Chief Secretary Dr Vineet Joshi, and Administrative Secretaries among others.

The programme was organised by the Department of Transport & Manipur Fire Service Department.