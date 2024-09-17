Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has expressed concern over the state's slowed development during the past 18 months due to ethnic unrest, urging for swift recovery now that the situation is stabilizing.

At a press conference launching the Swachhata Hi Seva cleanliness drive on Tuesday, Singh stated, “This slowdown is unfortunate. With the situation improving, we must not only address the ongoing ethnic issues but also prioritize development. We must recover the lost time.”

Key sectors like startups, MSMEs, sports, education, and agriculture were heavily impacted by the turmoil. Singh stressed the need for economic revival, particularly in agriculture, food processing, and handloom industries.

Highlighting infrastructure improvements, Singh spoke of plans for constructing concrete roads in Imphal, aiming to reduce road damage from monsoons. “Savings from this project will be redirected to rural and hill areas,” he said, with proposals for similar projects in hill district headquarters.

Singh also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for approving 16 new Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar canteens, making affordable goods accessible to the public. He added, "Media plays a vital role, but must avoid inciting violence."

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