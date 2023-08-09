Taking a dig at Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, the Manipur Patriotic Party (MPP) on August 9 claimed that the former has hidden agendas behind his demand for CM Biren Singh’s replacement.

The MPP questioned the credibility of Gogoi and slammed the Congress leader for being disrespectful by demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention into replacing Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

“The once-respected moral standing he held has been utterly shattered, plunging to rock bottom due to his party’s direct involvement in the reprehensible mistreatment of a tribal woman in Assam”, stated MPP’s press note.

The MPP in its press note also raised questions over Gogoi’s political lineage saying, “And what’s even more galling is the audacious scrutiny that surrounds Gaurav Gogoi’s so-called political lineage. We must not let it slide that the Congress party, to which he belongs, has a reprehensible history of committing grievous wrongs against a tribal woman from his very own home state of Assam, during the disgraceful reign of his father, late Shri Tarun Gogoi as Chief Minister”.

On Gaurav Gogoi’s demand over ousting of Manipur CM, the MPP quipped, “The hypocrisy is so staggering that it begs the question: How can he possibly muster the audacity to advocate for the ousting of a Chief Minister from a different state, all based on an incident where a group of miscreants mistreated a woman in some remote Manipuri village? It's essential to underline the fact that while he flaps his mouth about justice, the perpetrators have already been nabbed and the case falls squarely under the jurisdiction of the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI).

Highlighting an incident during former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s tenure, the MPP condemned Gaurav Gogoi for demanding CM N Biren Singh’s ouster while a similar incident of crime against a young woman had rattled the Congress government in Assam.

“Yet, let's not forget the aftermath of the crime committed during the tenure of Shri Gaurav Gogoi's father, an aftermath that has unleashed an endless nightmare on the victim for over four excruciating years since that harrowing incident unfolded. The victim's relentless struggle to bring the malefactor to justice has been nothing short of heroic. Even as the victim, fuelled by unyielding determination, embarked on a gruelling three-day hunger strike at Tezpur Nehru Maidan, Assam, all in the fervent pursuit of justice, the perpetrators remained shamelessly visible and unmistakably recognizable in a viral video that's been making the rounds” said the MPP press note while further adding, “Given this undeniable reality, the MPP is left with no recourse but to forcefully urge Mr. Gaurav Gogoi to have the audacity to glance back at the actions of his late father, Shri Tarun Gogoi, before he irresponsibly hurls accusations against a Chief Minister of another state. And let's not even start on the spectacle he made during that press conference at the AICC HQ on July 5, 2023, piggybacking on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur. His remarks unveil the twisted and intricate web that defines the cesspool of Congress politics. Gaurav Gogoi's selective empathy is glaringly evident, as he hypocritically sheds tears over a "burned church" while conveniently ignoring the obliteration of temples during the Manipur violence.

Calling Gaurav Gogoi’s actions as mere political ploy to garner votes from the Kukis, the MPP claimed, “This, my friends, is a textbook example of a tried-and-tested political ploy, aimed at appeasing a particular group in order to secure votes from the Kukis. But let's be clear: this very strategy, however cunning, fuels the dangerous growth of illegal migrants in Manipur. These are the sort of cynical calculations that epitomize the Byzantine nature of Congress politics”.

“Fast forward to his address in Parliament on August 8, 2023, and Gogoi's despicable approach towards Manipur's Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, is under the spotlight Gogoi's audacious insinuation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should swoop in and replace the Chief Minister is not just flagrantly disrespectful, but also a glaring testament to his hidden political agendas. Did the Parliament rocked when Tribal woman was harassed in his own backyard? Why did Mr Gogoi want a ruckus in the parliament along with few like-minded MPs from the Opposition parties?”, added the press note.

“The ongoing chaos in Manipur is nothing short of a political circus, where manoeuvres and power games take precedence over addressing the heart of the matter. While real issues like illegal immigration, rampant poppy cultivation, and the unabated drug trade continue to corrode the region, the current parliamentary discussions appear to be nothing more than a charade. Instead of rolling up their sleeves to confront these root causes, the blame game and political machinations seem to be the order of the day, sidelining any genuine pursuit of comprehensive solutions and genuine resolution to the Manipur violence” added MPP.

Also read : Former CM Tarun Gogoi admitted Congress failure to provide security during communal clashes in Assam's Kokrajhar, claims Smriti Irani