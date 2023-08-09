Launching a scathing attack on Congress and Rahul Gandhi over his statement regarding murder of ‘Bharat Mata’, BJP leader Smriti Irani on August 9 said that Congress government when it was in power had failed to provide assistance to the state government of Assam when there were communal clashes in Kokrajhar.

Invoking the incident of Nellie massacre and Kokrajhar communal clashes, Smriti Irani mentioned, “The former CM of Assam Tarun Gogoi had himself said in 2012 that there were communal tension in the state but the Congress led Central government was not providing any troops or any intelligence unit to the state”.

Continuing her attack against the Congress, Irani further stated, “Let me clear out on the floor of the House today, India is not divided. Manipur is not divided. Manipur is part of the nation and will remain so. It is their alliance in Tamil Nadu who stated that India represents only North India. I dare Rahul Gandhi to condemn such party members. It was one of the Congress party leader who in Kashmir raised the issue of referendum. I ask the Gandhi family, if they have the guts to question their party leader as to why they tried to separate Kashmir from the country. You are not India, because you define corruption in India”.

Speaking over Manipur being part of India, Smriti Irani directed her attack towards Rahul Gandhi saying, “Manipur is an inseparable part of India. It will never be divided nor separated. It will always remain part of the country. Leaders who talk about country’s murder, will never bang the tables. Today, the Congress party banged their tables over statement of murder of ‘Bharat Mata’”.

Also read : PM Modi does not consider Manipur as part of India, killed Bharat Mata, says Rahul Gandhi