Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the use of drones to drop bombs on civilian populations and security forces, calling it an act of terrorism.

In a statement on his X handle, Singh described the attacks as cowardly and said the state government takes such unprovoked assaults very seriously.

He assured that necessary responses would be taken to combat such forms of terrorism against the indigenous population.

Singh also denounced all forms of violence and called for the people of Manipur to unite against hate, division, and separatism.



Also Read: Manipur violence: Bombs dropped by drone explodes in Senjam Chirang, one injured

Amidst the prevailing tense situation in Manipur, a fresh incident of violence has rocked the state after two bombs allegedly dropped by drones exploded in Senjam Chirang Maning region of the state on September 2.

The incident reportedly took place around 6.20 pm, leaving a young woman, 23-year-old Watham Sanatombi Devi, daughter of W. Gambhi from Senjam Chirang Maning Leikai, injured.

The attack has raised serious concerns about the increasing use of drones in violent acts within the region.

Authorities are investigating the incident to identify those responsible and to assess the security implications of this alarming development.