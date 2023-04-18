As a fresh crisis has emerged in Manipur BJP following the resignation of two former ministers from the party, chief minister N Biren Singh claimed that the decision of resigning from the post wouldn't affect the present government.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Manipur CM Biren Singh, when asked about the present development in the politics of Manipur, said that expressing one like or dislike within the ruling legislature is a normal thing in politics. There is no such instability within the party. If some politicians took steps toward dissension, the majority of politicians are still supporting the government. Their decision of resigning from the post wouldn't affect the present government.

Also Read: Manipur: Two former BJP ministers rebel against chief minister N. Biren Singh, leadership moots disciplinary action

Earlier on April 17, Thokchom Radheshyam, who resigned from his position as Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s advisor, alleged that a dictatorial style of leadership has been prevailing in Manipur which has left many legislators disgruntled. They want a change of guard—either the chief minister or state party leadership. “If we want transparency, whatever we do, whatever we speak, what we think in our mind and soul should be same and act upon,” he wrote on the social media platform.

Radheshyam, a retired cop-turned-politician, is also a former minister and MLA of the Heirok Assembly constituency.

Another BJP leader, Karam Shyam who resigned on April 17 from the post of Chairman of Tourism Corporation stated in a social media post that the senior leadership of the state government is not treating their colleagues equally and that a leader threatening their colleagues could not be accepted.

Shyam further stated that the CM had promised to develop a historical site in his constituency but his request was ignored later on.

Shyam joined the BJP in 2021.

While the rebel MLAs claim that they have around 10-15 members supporting them, others have not voiced dissent against the Biren Singh government. Most of the supposed rebel MLAs belong to the Kuki community and they are reportedly upset over the Manipur government’s decision to suspend the SoS agreement of 2008 with the Kuki rebel groups.

Meanwhile, the state BJP leadership has said that it is mulling disciplinary action against the dissenting MLAs. While the rebel leaders stationed in Delhi have not yet got an appointment with the Central leadership, BJP’s Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra is likely to travel to Imphal to have a discussion with state leadership to diffuse the crisis.