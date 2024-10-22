Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that he held discussions with Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi to accelerate the ongoing highway projects in the state.

Singh said that new projects will soon be launched to further enhance infrastructure development across the region.

"Engaged in a productive discussion with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji to address challenges and accelerate the progress of ongoing highway projects in Manipur during the Review Meeting of National Highway Projects in the North-East, held today in New Delhi,” the chief minister said in a post on X.



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The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Jiribam has issued a directive for the eviction of all structures and buildings situated within the Right of Way (ROW) along national highway 37.

This order comes after a mandate from the Deputy Commissioner of Jiribam, who has authorized the clearance of land to enable the highway's development.

The authorities had previously issued public notices on May 13, 2024, and October 14, 2024, informing the landowners about the acquisition of the stretch of land for highway expansion. The notices, identified as No. 1/1/1/2024/DC (JBM) and No. 1/1/1/2-24/DC (JBM)/199, urged the affected individuals to promptly hand over possession of the acquired properties to the Deputy Commissioner or the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).