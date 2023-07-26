A group of miscreants set afire two buses used by security forces to transport personnel in Kangpokpi district.

The incident occurred at Sapormeina when the buses were coming from Dimapur on Tuesday evening, July 25.

No casualty was reported.

As per reports, locals stopped the buses bearing Manipur registration numbers at Sapormeina and insisted that they would check if any member of another community were on board, the officials said.



Also Read: Manipur violence: Tension prevails in Moreh after miscreants burn down houses

Some of them set the buses on fire.

On July 26, a group of miscreants set afire at least 30 houses and shops and engaged in a shootout with security forces in Manipur's Moreh district.

The abandoned houses were in the Moreh Bazar area close to the Myanmar border.

Following the arson, a gun battle also broke out between the miscreants and security forces, officials said adding that it is not yet clear whether there was any casualty.

The incident came a day after two buses used by security forces to transport personnel were set on fire by a mob in Kangpokpi district, the officials said.

Ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state nearly three months ago, killing over 160 people since then, and injuring hundreds.