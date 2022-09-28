The Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on September 28, 2022 visited Churachandpur District to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several development projects along Henglep area.

During the visit, the Manipur CM have inaugurated the Henglep High School and Transit Quarter (For Medical and Educational Staff) at Henglep, which will provide great relief to the students, teachers and other staffs who are posted along the region.

While inaugurating, the chief minister ensured the growth of the socio-economic condition along the region, thereby ensuring better functioning of law and order in the state.

The CM also laid the foundation stone of the first Amusement cum Children Park at Songpi Village in Churachandpur.

Besides that, the CM also laid the foundation stone of the upgradation/improvement work of the Henglep Thingkhew Tipaimukh Road, sanctioned at the cost of Rs 115.39 Crores, this road project would provide better connectivity of Henglep Sub-Division with the District Headquarter.

Taking to twitter the CM wrote, “Not only will this project improve the socio-economic condition in the area but also ensure better administration and law and order.”

Not only will this project improve the socio-economic condition in the area but also ensure better administration and law and order. pic.twitter.com/3GtB3p42Wr — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) September 28, 2022

He further tweeted, “Delighted to lay the Foundation Stone of the Upgradation/Improvement work of the Henglep Thingkhew Tipaimukh Road today. Taken up at the cost of Rs 115.39 Crores, this road project will provide better connectivity of Henglep Sub-Division with the District Headquarter.”