In a recent statement, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh voiced his optimism about the government's ongoing efforts to secure the safe return of two youths abducted by Kuki militants. Speaking during the National Cleanliness Day observance, Singh addressed concerns raised by the media, offering reassurance about the situation.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the government is utilizing all available resources and measures to ensure the safe release of the two victims. He expressed confidence in the possibility of a favorable outcome, highlighting the government's commitment to resolving the crisis swiftly.

The two youths were reportedly abducted by Kuki militants on September 27 while traveling to New Keithelmanbi. Although one of the abductees has since been released, the incident has triggered widespread public outcry, with citizens across the state demanding the safe return of the remaining two. In response, a statewide general strike was imposed, reflecting the mounting pressure on authorities to resolve the situation.

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