A helicopter crash near Bavdhan in Pune, Maharashtra, claimed the lives of at least three individuals. The crash occurred shortly after the helicopter took off around 6:45 am on October 2, though the exact ownership of the chopper—whether it belonged to a government body or was privately owned—remains undetermined at this time. The ill-fated helicopter was carrying two pilots and an engineer on board when the disaster struck.

According to a senior police official, preliminary information suggests that two individuals have been confirmed dead, while the identity of the helicopter's owner is yet to be established. "A helicopter crashed in the Bavdhan area of Pune district. We have received initial reports of two fatalities, but further investigation is needed to ascertain the details," the official stated.

Local media outlets have reported that the helicopter took off from the Oxford Golf Club helipad, and early assessments indicate that heavy fog in the region may have played a crucial role in the crash. The fog's reduced visibility likely complicated the chopper’s early flight.

Rescue operations have since been launched at the crash site, where emergency personnel are battling significant flames and navigating through the extensive wreckage. Eyewitnesses have shared shocking visuals from the site, revealing a scene of destruction and charred debris scattered across the area. Authorities are working to recover the bodies and investigate the cause of the incident in more detail.

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