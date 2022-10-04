In a bid to enhance security and safety on highways, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on October 4, flagged off 12 GPS-enabled highway patrol vehicles.

The vehicles were flagged off from the Chief Minister's secretariat.

''To further enhance security and safety on our highways, 12 more GPS-enabled vehicles for Highway Patrol, Phase – III were flagged off from my secretariat today.

The state govt has been taking up these security measures to ensure advancement in trade and tourism in Manipur,'' Singh tweeted.

Out of 12 patrol vehicles, Tamenlong and Noney districts in the state will get three each, while two vehicles each are for Kangpokpi, Senapati, and Tengnoupal districts.

Previously, five such vehicles for Senapati district and three vehicles for Kangpokpi district were flagged off on May 13. On the other hand, another five vehicles for Tengnoupal district and two vehicles for Tamenglong district were also flagged off on June 8 and June 10.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the law and order in the state had improved due to tireless service day and night by the Police personnel as well as support from the public.

He also said that now there is no need for security convoys for transportation of oil tankers in the state, adding, '' Work on Police modernization to change the morale of the personnel and make them people-friendly has been started''.

Singh further said that the development of 34 police stations has begun on the Indo-Myanmar border from Behyang to Jesami and due to this all such initiatives, unlawful immigration, and drug smuggling within the state border areas can be stopped.

He also requested the police to be prepared round the clock to assist the general public.