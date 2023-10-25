Chief Minister N. Biren Singh flagged off the State’s team of Amrit Kalash Yatra visiting the National Capital as a part of ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’, from the Western Gate of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat today.



The visiting team consisted of personnel from the Art and Culture Department, Youth Affairs and Sports Department and Nehru Yuva Kendra.



Briefing the media, after the flag-off, N. Biren Singh stated that the Amrit Kalash Yatra has been taken up as a part of ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ under the initiative of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Under the campaign, soils are collected in Amrit Kalash from different districts across the country and taken to the National Capital. He continued that for Manipur too, soils had been collected from across 16 districts, for an official programme was organized earlier for receiving the same.



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The Chief Minister further stated that a team consisting of 15 persons would be visiting the National Capital, taking the soil with them and will contribute to making a strong Bharat under the theme of Meri Maati Mera Desh. He extended his best wishes to the team to reach Delhi safely and play their part in making a strong and united India.



Before the flag-off, N. Biren also interacted with the visiting team and extended his best wishes for a safe trip.



Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Th. Biswajit, Works Minister Govindas Konthoujam, Information and Public Relations Minister Dr. Sapam Ranjan, Education Minister Th. Basanta Kumar, Transport Minister Khashim Vashum, Chief Secretary Dr Vineet Joshi, Vice Chancellor, Manipur University of Culture Prof. Paonam Gunindro and Senior Government Officials also attended the flag-off ceremony among others.