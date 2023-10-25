Manipur government on October 24 disbursed Rs 1,000 financial assistance per head to all displaced persons residing at the relief camps of the state through the district commissioners.

Announcing the disbursement of the financial assistance to the displaced persons, Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh took to platform X and said, "Financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per head has been disbursed for all the displaced persons residing at the relief camps on October 24, 2023 through the DCs. These payments are aimed at providing the displaced people some assistance to purchase clothing and personal belongings as winter approaches in the state".

The chief minister further added that a total of Rs 6.138 crore has been released to DCs which will be utilised for providing the assistance to 61, 387 persons currently residing in relief camps.

"A total of Rs 6.138 Crore has been released to DCs which is will be utilised for providing the assistance to 61,387 persons presently living in relief camps in the State. The State Government will continue to provide assistance to everyone affected irrespective of the communities they belong to", wrote CM Biren Singh.

Financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per head has been disbursed for all the displaced persons residing at the relief camps on October 24, 2023 through the DCs. These payments are aimed at providing the displaced people some assistance to purchase clothing and personal belongings as… — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) October 25, 2023

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