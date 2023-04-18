The biggest festival of the Thadou Community “Hun” celebrates, CM N Biren Singh calls for unity among various communities.

While expressing his concern to develop Manipur into a safe place to live, chief minister N Biren Singh appealed to all communities of the state to live together unitedly and urged to save and preserve forest by stopping poppy cultivation and controlling the influx of illegal immigrants.

He stated this during the inaugural function of the two-day long 5th State-level HUN Thadou Cultural Festival, 2023 at Thomas Ground in Kangpokpi district on April 18.

Attending the function as chief guest, Biren said that Manipur is inhabited by various communities and this makes Manipur a beautiful place in India. The government is giving equal importance to the preservation and promotion of all the ethnic communities of the state.

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As a mark of respect and recognition for all communities, the state government built traditional huts for all 35 communities at the Sangai Ethnic Park in Moirang Khunou.

He further said that a lot of positive changes had been brought during this present BJP government. The government is projecting to bring more development in days to come. For this, support from the public is much needed in terms of maintaining peace and unity among various communities.

The problem of drug menace in the state is mounting. With no stone unturned effort, the government will eradicate drug issues from the state, he assured and also appealed to the people of Kangpokpi to take a pledge against the illegal drug.

Delivering her presidential speech, minister of Commerce and Textile, Nemcha Kipgen said the Hun Festival is one of the biggest festivals of the Thadou community. During the festival celebrated at the start of the year, the community offers prayers for a fruitful year ahead.

An important feature of this festival is that the young children pray before their grandparents seeking their blessings, she said.

The Minister further highlighted that the theme of the festival is “Drug-free Society” and to make our society drug free it is important to start with children.

She further wished that the festival will take an important role in making the state a drug-free society and bring more peace and unity among the communities of the State.

On their arrival, the Chief Minister and other dignitaries were accorded a warm traditional welcome by the people of Kangpokpi. Traditional songs and dances mark the opening session of the festival.

The opening session was also attended by Minister of Health Konthoujam Govindas; Minister of Tribal Affairs and Hill, Letpao Haokip; MLA Irengbam Nalini; MLA P Janghemlung Panmei; MLA Kimneo Haokip Hansing and DGP P Doungles, village chiefs, youth leaders and among others attended.