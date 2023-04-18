Manipur: Portion of Churachandpur Medical College inaugurated by Amit Shah three months back blown off during storm
A portion of the newly inaugurated Churachandpur Medical College in Manipur blew off after a storm hit the area on April 17.
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Part of newly inaugurated Medical College in Manipur damaged during storm
A portion of the newly inaugurated Churachandpur Medical College in Manipur blew off after a storm hit the area on April 17.
The Medical College in Churachandpur, Manipur was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in January 6 this year.
Notably, the damage caused to the newly inaugurated medical college has raised questions on the quality of construction.
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